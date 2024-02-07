Advertisement

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on the occasion of National Voters’ Day virtually addressed a massive gathering of first-time voters. The event, organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), saw participation of lakhs of young voters in over 5,000 locations. However, a video that has surfaced on social media shows Kolkata Police halting the public screening of the address. BJP’s Amit Malviya alleged that West Bengal Police, allegedly on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee, stopped the screening of Prime Minister Modi’s address to first-time voters across Bengal, despite valid permissions.

“WB police, on instructions of Mamata Banerjee, stopped screening of Prime Minister Modi’s address to first time voters, on the occasion of National Voters Day, across Bengal, despite valid permissions. Shame on Mamata Banerjee for throttling democracy. She must be ousted, to #SaveBengal. #MeraPehlaVoteModiKo,” Amit Malviya posted on X.

Advertisement

WB police, on instructions of Mamata Banerjee, stopped screening of Prime Minister Modi’s address to first time voters, on the occasion of National Voters Day, across Bengal, despite valid permissions.

Shame on Mamata Banerjee for throttling democracy. She must be ousted, to… pic.twitter.com/JuXlDJ1e88 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 25, 2024

The initiative aims to remind the youth of their crucial role in nation-building. It marks the first time a Prime Minister is engaging with first-time voters on such a large scale, emphasizing their responsibilities in shaping the future of the nation.