English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

Lalu Yadav Declines Invite for Ram Mandir Pran- Pratishtha Ceremony

The pran-pratistha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, while the rituals for the same began on Tuesday (January 16)

Apoorva Shukla
Lalu Yadav declines Ram Mandir invite
Lalu Yadav | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has declined the invitatiion to attend the pran-pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for January 22. The Ram Janmbhoomi Trust had invited Opposition leaders for the ceremony while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main ‘yajman’ at the event. 

"I will not go to Ayodhya to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple," said Lalu Yadav, however, he has not cited any specific reason for not attending the event.

Earlier in the day, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has also turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and said that he will visit for darshan after the event and once the construction is complete.

"I'm very happy on receiving the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to held in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024," Pawar stated in his letter addressed to General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai. 

Advertisement

Several other leaders of the opposition, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, have turned down the invitation. The Congress party had called the pran-pratishtha ceremony as an RSS-BJP event. 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mumbai Open: Shrivalli goes down fighting

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. When Bollywood Experimented With Dark Comedy

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  3. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries15 minutes ago

  4. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  5. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement