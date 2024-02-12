LIVE | Rape of Women, Land-Grabbing: Mamata Govt Cornered as Sandeshkhali Turns Into Battlefield

Advertisement

North 24 Parganas: Angered over lands being grabbed and sexual exploitation of women, thousands of locals, including farmers and women, have stormed the streets of Sandeshkhali to demand arrest against missing Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shah Jahan and his associates. The locals have accused Shah Jahan and his associates of committing unspeakable acts of violence. The protests broke out last week on Wednesday when locals clashed with TMC leaders during a rally.

On January 5, a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers were attacked by a mob of nearly 1,000 people as they were carrying out a search in Shah Jahan's residence in connection with the ration scam. Shah Jahan, the mastermind behind the attack, was a key aide of now-arrested minister Jyotipriya Mullick. Shah Jahan has been on the run since then. A month later, Sandeshkhali has again turned into a battleground. Even the role of the local police to contain the law-and-order situation has come under scanner.

Sandeshkhali Violence | LATEST UPDATES

On Camera, Locals Say How Women Were Picked Up From Homes

Talking to Republic, several women in Sandeshkhali said that they were taken to party offices, raped and kept there for a night. “Our husbands were told that our women were the property of Shah Jahan's goons,” said a local woman.

SC, ST Commission Writes to Bengal Chief Secretary

In a strongly worded letter to Bengal Chief Secretary, the constitutional body has demanded answer from the Bengal administration on the steps taken to curb the violence and protect victims in the affected areas.

After Cancelling Kerala Trip, Bengal Governor Visits Violence-Hit Areas in Sandeshkhali

After reaching Sandeshkhali, Governor CV Ananda told reporters, "All the sisters are my rakhi sisters. I will do whatever to protect their honour and dignity."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Breaks Her Silence Over Sandeshkhali Violence

Addressing an official gathering in Hooghly's Arambagh, Mamata said that the police have already arrested the ones against whom the people have been protesting. On the Governor's visit to violence-hit areas, Mamata said that the Governor is free to go anywhere. "I have sent the state women commissioner to Sandeshkhali. She has already given a report."

Union Minister Smriti Irani Says: Section 144 Imposed in Sandeshkhali is Like A Gag Order Against Women Speaking Out

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday made big allegation against the TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who is absconding after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) tried to raid his premises. “Husbands were told, you may be the husband but you have no right on your wife. You will not be spared unless TMC men are satisfied from your wife, TMC men would say,” said Smriti Irani. She further added, “Section 144 have been imposed in Sandeshkhali to prevent women from speaking out the horror they faced.”

NCW Takes Cognizance of Sandeshkhali

The systematic rape and exploitation of women in Sandeshkhali has caught the National Commission of Women's attention. Taking suo-motu cognisance, the NCW is currently probing online videos that have gone viral.

