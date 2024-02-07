English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

BIG Blow to Mahua: TMC Leader Gets Third Eviction Notice to Vacate Govt Bungalow, Challenges Order

TMC leader Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha last month, following which the TMC leader was asked to vacate the bungalow immediately

Srinwanti Das
Mahua Moitra
Trinamool Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday got eviction notice from the Directorate of Estates | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday got eviction notice from the Directorate of Estates to vacate her government bungalow, reported PTI. Mahua was expelled from the Lok Sabha last month, following which the TMC leader was asked to vacate the bungalow immediately, which had been allotted to her as an MP, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said. However, Mahua Moitra has challenged the eviction notice.

Mahua Moitra approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the notice asking her to vacate the government bungalow she had been allotted as an MP and warning of "use of force" if necessary.

The notice of Office of the Estate Officer and Assistant Director of Estates (Litigation), Directorate of Estates, reads, “The Applicant vide Letter dated 08.01.2024 requested to initiate eviction proceedings against, you under the provisions of Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971.”

The TMC leader, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 last year, was earlier asked to vacate the house by January 7 after her allotment was cancelled.

The Union Ministry of Urban Development Affairs had earlier issued a second notice for eviction to TMC leader Mahua Moitra, and asked her to submit the response to the Directorate of Estates before January 16 in connection with the cancellation of her government accommodation, Republic has learnt. Earlier, an eviction notice was pasted by the ministry officials at Moitra's official bungalow after her expulsion from the Parliament late last year.

On January 8, the DoE had issued a notice seeking her reply within three days as to why she had not vacated her government accommodation. Another notice was also issued to her on January 12. On January 4, the Delhi High Court asked the TMC leader to approach the DoE with a request to allow her to continue to occupy the government accommodation allotted to her.

Moitra was held guilty of "unethical conduct" and expelled from Lok Sabha on December 8 last year for allegedly accepting gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani and sharing her user ID and password of the Parliament website with him.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 08:45 IST

