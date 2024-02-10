English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

It's controversial/ ‘Be Ready to be Martyrs’: SDPI’s Remark Demanding Enforcement of Places of Worship Act Sparks Row

SDPI members from Dakshina Kannada District Committee held protests outside the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru demanding Enforcement of Places of Worship Act

Srinwanti Das
  • 2 min read
Mangaluru: Members from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Dakshina Kannada District Committee, held protests outside the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru, demanding the enforcement of the Places of Worship Act 1991. The protesters expressed concerns over what they termed as “intrusion and encroachment dangers”.

Abdul Majeed Mysuru, the state president of SDPI, condemned the BJP for “resorting to communal agenda” for political gain, citing the recent controversy surrounding the Gyanvapi Mosque Complex.

“20 crore of Muslims… 5 crore of Christians… 30 crore of Dalits have to rise for their rights... if you rise for your rights... if you fight for your rights on the streets… no one has the right to stop you. I am not telling you to make illegal moves. For your constitutional rights… you have to take to the streets… cases will be registered.. you have to be ready to go to jail.. you have to be ready to be a martyr also... till then you won’t get justice,” Abdul Majeed stated.

Highlighting the significance of the act, Anwar Sadat, the district president of SDPI, stressed on  its mandate for maintaining places of worship in their original form since pre-independence, accusing the BJP government of “divisive political maneuvers and the enactment of detrimental laws eroding cultural and religious heritage”. 

He warned against the “encroachment of fascism on democracy”, asking the Congress to clarify its stance on the issue.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

