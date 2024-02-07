Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Mysore Electricity Board MD Suspended After Motor Failure Embarrasses CM Sidda During Project Launch

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah who was scheduled to inaugurate a lake filling project in the state had to face embarrassment after the button he had press

Srinwanti Das
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah who was scheduled to inaugurate a lake filling project in the state had to face embarrassment after the button he had pressed failed to activate the motor due to technical glitch. Following the incident, the Managing Director of the Mysore Electricity Board (Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company - CESC) has been suspended until further orders.

The CM was supposed to launch a programme to fill 150 lakes from the Cauvery river in Muttina Mullusoge village of Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district. However, when he pressed the button, it did not work. MD CN Sridhar was absent from the event.

Advertisement

As the incident unfolded in front of the media and the public at Periyapatna, DC, Mysore, ordered the suspension of the MD for reportedly causing embarrassment to the Chief Minister and the government because of his alleged negligence.

The suspension order also cited negligence of the MD in maintenance of proper functioning of the system and his absence from the event during the inauguration, which allegedly led to the incident. 

Advertisement

The suspension letter of the MD has been shared by the CM office.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rupee strengthens amid foreign banks' dollar sales

    Business News4 minutes ago

  2. Toyota hitches a ride with the zeitgeist

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. YouTube's new feature

    Web Stories5 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: BJP-Cong Mega Showdown, Bommai Detained In Bengaluru

    India News6 minutes ago

  5. 3rd Cong Leader Backs DK Suresh’s 'Separate Country' Comment

    India News6 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement