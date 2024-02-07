Advertisement

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah who was scheduled to inaugurate a lake filling project in the state had to face embarrassment after the button he had pressed failed to activate the motor due to technical glitch. Following the incident, the Managing Director of the Mysore Electricity Board (Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company - CESC) has been suspended until further orders.

The CM was supposed to launch a programme to fill 150 lakes from the Cauvery river in Muttina Mullusoge village of Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district. However, when he pressed the button, it did not work. MD CN Sridhar was absent from the event.

As the incident unfolded in front of the media and the public at Periyapatna, DC, Mysore, ordered the suspension of the MD for reportedly causing embarrassment to the Chief Minister and the government because of his alleged negligence.

The suspension order also cited negligence of the MD in maintenance of proper functioning of the system and his absence from the event during the inauguration, which allegedly led to the incident.

The suspension letter of the MD has been shared by the CM office.