Updated January 29th, 2024 at 20:40 IST

Narayana Group of Institutions Collecting Voters' Data via Students: YSRCP Tells EC

The party has requested Chief Election Officer to give directions to the promoters to hand over all the data which was collected from the students

Aneri Shah
Jaganmohan Reddy
Jaganmohan Reddy | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hyderabad: Ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the ruling YSRCP has written a scathing letter to the Chief Electoral Officer over the alleged collection of personal data of student’s family members by Narayana Educational Institutions, which has links with the TDP Party, in Nellore District of Andhra Pradesh.

The letter further mentions that the founder of Narayana Educational Institutions, Dr. P. Narayana, is not only an educationist but also an active politician and an active member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The findings indicate that he is planning to contest the upcoming election in the Nellore constituency, Nellore District, on a TDP ticket. He has also been named in several criminal cases, raising serious concerns about the integrity of both the educational institution and its founder.

Narayana Educational Institutions is a prominent institution in Andhra Pradesh comprising various schools, junior colleges (+2), and professional colleges, the institution is founded by Dr. P. Narayana. YSRCP alleged that the institution has been engaging in the collection of personal data from the family members of students enrolled in their educational establishments.

YSRCP demanded the Chief Electoral Officer to take criminal action under the Representation of People Act, 1950, Representation of People Act, 1951 and Indian Penal Code, and Model Code of Conduct for conducting clean, free and fair election and Article 19 and 21 of Constitution of India against the Narayana Educational Institutions, and its promoters by conducting a detailed enquiry.

The party has requested CEO to give directions to the Narayana Educational Institutions and its promoters and staff to hand over all the data which was collected from the students, punish P. Narayana and any other responsible persons for the theft of personal data if found to be true in ensuing election.

 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 20:40 IST

