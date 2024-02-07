Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 10:56 IST

Loktantra Ka Cheerharan: PM Modi Slams Opposition MPs Before Budget Session- Top Quotes

The Budget Session of Parliament, the last of the present Lok Sabha, begins on Wednesday with an address by President Droupadi Murmu

PM Modi
PM Modi | Image:X@BJP4India
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation ahead of the Parliament's budget session, set to begin on Wednesday, January 31. Addressing the nation, Prime Minister said that the budget presented tomorrow (February 1) will be an interim budget and the government will present full budget after the general elections scheduled for May this year. PM Modi also slammed the Opposition MPs, advising them to behave properly in the Parliament. 

The Budget Session of Parliament, the last of the present Lok Sabha, begins on Wednesday with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting, as the government sought cooperation of opposition parties to ensure the proceedings run smoothly. Then Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on February 1. 

Top Quotes from PM Modi's address ahead of the Budget Session 

  1. We are going to follow the tradition of presenting a full budget after the new government is formed. 
  2. Those who have a habit of being involved in ruckus and degrading the Constitutional values, all those honourable MPs must introspect in this last session (of this term)
  3. People hardly remember those (MPs) who are involved in ruckus, mischief. However, the Budget session is an opportunity to repent and leave some good footprints. I would like to urge all these MPs not to let go this opportunity
  4. This time, Finance Minister of the country, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget with 'disha-nirdeshak baatein'. I am of the firm belief that the country is going ahead by crossing new heights of progress every day. All-round and inclusive development is taking place. This journey will continue with the blessings of people
  5. At the end of the first session that was convened in this new Parliament building, the Parliament took a graceful decision - Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. After that, on 26th Jan we saw how the country experienced the capability of Nari Shakti, its valour, the strength of its resolve. Today, when the budget session begins, President Drouapdi Murmu's guidance and tomorrow when Nirmala Sitharaman presents the interim budget - in a way this is a festival of the Nari Shakti
Published January 31st, 2024 at 10:56 IST

