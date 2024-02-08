English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

PM Modi’s Rural Housing Scheme Push: 1 Lakh Beneficiaries Get First Installment of Rs 540cr

With a budget of around Rs 24,000 crore, the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan focuses on 11 critical interventions

Srinwanti Das
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the first installment of rural housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the first installment of rural housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin | Image:X- @BJP4India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the first installment of rural housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) worth Rs 540 crore to one lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). The scheme was introduced via video conferencing.

PM Modi noted that the 10 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government have been dedicated to the welfare of the poor.

Advertisement

“A country can develop only when the benefits of government schemes reach everyone. The 10 years of my government have been dedicated to the poor,” Modi said, adding that the last decade saw the budget for welfare schemes dedicated to Scheduled Tribes increase by five times and scholarships for tribal students grew by two-and-a-half times.

Work is also underway to construct more than 500 Eklavya model schools for tribal students as compared to 90 earlier, he said in the video address.

Advertisement

The PM-JANMAN, with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions through nine ministries and is aimed to improve socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) by providing them with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement