New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the first installment of rural housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) worth Rs 540 crore to one lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). The scheme was introduced via video conferencing.

PM Modi noted that the 10 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government have been dedicated to the welfare of the poor.

“A country can develop only when the benefits of government schemes reach everyone. The 10 years of my government have been dedicated to the poor,” Modi said, adding that the last decade saw the budget for welfare schemes dedicated to Scheduled Tribes increase by five times and scholarships for tribal students grew by two-and-a-half times.

Work is also underway to construct more than 500 Eklavya model schools for tribal students as compared to 90 earlier, he said in the video address.

The PM-JANMAN, with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions through nine ministries and is aimed to improve socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) by providing them with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.