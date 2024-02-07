Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

'We Are Going to Rectify Nehru's Mistakes in Kashmir, Won't Stop': PM in Parliament | HIGHLIGHTS

If Congress stalwarts like Nehru and Indira Gandhi never believed in Indians or their aspirations, why would the citizens believe in Congress now?", Modi asked.

Digital Desk
PM Modi in Lok Sabha
PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a fiery speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed disappointment over the Opposition for not coming up with innovative solutions but stooping to petty politics while replying to the President's address. PM Modi was replying to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. This was PM Modi's last address on the floor of the Lower House before the country goes to polls in 2024. The debate, which began on Friday, will conclude on Monday. The President delivers a special address every year to a joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the first session of every fiscal year. After a new government is elected to power, the President also delivers a special address. The motion of thanks should be passed in the House. If the motion is defeated, then the government of the day falls.

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI'S ADDRESS | UPDATES

Advertisement
  • PM Modi on Corruption: “Stopped Rs 3 lakh crore from going into the hands of the corrupt due to Direct Benefit Transfer Schemes,” PM Modi said. We have used money from the corrupt behind funding schemes for the poor - PM Modi
  • "Kept Inflation Under Check Despite 2 Wars and Pandemic: Whenever Congress comes to power, there have been double-digit inflation," said PM Modi
  • PM Modi on Price Rise: “Whenever Congress comes to power, there was inflation. There is historical evidence….Nehru had time and again conceded that price rise couldn't be controlled. During Indira Gandhi's rule, the inflation rate was 30%.”
  • Laying vision for third term, PM Modi said that Indian government is working towards becoming a manufacturing hub, becoming independent in green energy.
  • From North to South, from East to West, people have seen the pending projects being completed in a time-bound manner - PM Modi in Lok Sabha
  • PM Modi on Woman Emancipation and Female Empowerment: “We have changed the mindset of Indians – women are no longer seen as liabilities or burden anymore. Today, my mothers and sisters are the leaders, the breadwinners and the owners.”
  • Congress Didn't Even Respect OBC Leaders: Talking about Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur, PM Modi said, “Congress conspired to remove Thakur from Bihar CM. They insulted such a tall OBC leader. They even forget that I am an OBC.”
  • 25 Crore People Have Come Out Of Poverty In The Last 10 Years: "We have fought for the poor. We gave poor the respect and support in this country – from health insurance to pacca houses to bank accounts. They have now defeated poverty," said PM Modi.
  • Our Third Term Will Usher In Big Changes That Will Resonate For The Next 1000 Years: PM Modi's Bold Prediction
  • The Whole Nation Was Re-Built on Ram Mandir
  • We Have Moved Away From Colonial Era Laws: We have put an end to 40,000 compliances and gotten rid of irrelevant laws like IPC and CRPC
  • PM Modi Hails Women For The Development Of The Nation: Now, the whole world is talking about the achievements of our women. 
  • In Third Term, We will Work For Vikshit Bharat: PM Modi
  • Congress Thought They Were Rulers: The Gandhis and Nehrus thought so low of Indians. They were more concerned about their family. They can't think beyond their families.
  • From 11th Biggest Economy During 2014 Interim Budget We Are 4th In 2024 Interim Budget - Taking a dig at then Finance Minister Chidambaram's prediction, PM Modi said, "Chidambaram saw India as the third largest country in 30 years. We have done it in 10 years. In my third term, we will be the third largest…Congress forgot how to see dreams.
  • Cancel Culture - If we say Vande Bharat train, Congress says cancel…if we say Make In India, they say cancel. How long will you keep this hatred within you?
  • PM Modi's Veiled Dig at Rahul Gandhi: They are trying to launch the same product again and again
  • How Long Will You Divide This Country: PM Modi loses his cool while attacking Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Congress
  • PM Modi raises Parivarbad in Parliament: Nation suffered due to dynastic politics. "Ghulam Nabi Azad was also a victim of this Parivarbad," says PM Modi.
  • The people will fulfill INDI alliance's resolve to be in the opposition for a long time
  • Many in the opposition have lost the courage to face elections.
  • A lot of you are seen to be changing parties.
     

 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement