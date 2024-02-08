Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Rahul Gandhi Says Alliance Is 'Very Good' Amid Open Spats, Calls Seat-Sharing Simple Issue

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the alliance is in good condition and that the seat-sharing talks between major parties are underway.

Digital Desk
Rahul
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. | Image:X/@INCIndia
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, said on January 16 that the I.N.D.I.A bloc is in good condition and that the seat-sharing talks between major parties are underway.

Amid reports of discord between the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rahul said that seat-sharing is "quite simple" and that it will be easily resolved.

Advertisement

"The status of the INDIA alliance is very good. We are in conversation with our partners. The issue of seat-sharing is being taken up. Those discussions are ongoing. I think they are going quite well," the MP said while in Nagaland, where his Yatra halted briefly.

#WATCH | Kohima, Nagaland | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "The status of the INDIA alliance is very good. We are in conversation with our partners. The issue of seat-sharing is being taken up. Those discussions are ongoing. I think they are going quite well. Let's see where… pic.twitter.com/miwiTRp77P

— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

"Let's see where those discussions end. But broadly, a lot of those are quite simple. They are not complex discussions and they are relatively easy discussions to have. So, I am quite confident that they will be resolved," he further said.

In the I.N.D.I.A bloc, the TMC and Congress are at loggerheads regarding seat-sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. After the Congress party's poor performance in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) elections, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee mocked the former for 'aiming for the stars' in West Bengal when they can't win "in their own backyard."

Advertisement

The Congress party's West Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury recently had an outburst over the TMC's two-seat offer in West Bengal out of 42 for the Lok Sabha polls.

"The true face of Mamata Banerjee is out. They are saying they are ready to give us two seats in Bengal. The seats in question are already with us. It is Mamata who needs Congress to win, not the other way around," Chowdhury said during a press conference earlier this month.

Advertisement

"The final decision on an alliance will be taken by the party high command," he further said.

Samajwadi Party chief (SP) Akhilesh Yadav is also miffed at the Congress and went as far as calling it a "chalu party." In order to ease the tensions, a meeting to discuss seat sharing between the two parties has been planned at Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik’s house in Delhi on January 17. 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World34 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment37 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement