Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra To Skip Western UP After RLD Exits INDI Alliance

Advertisement

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Update: With Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) supremo looking all set to join the BJP-led NDA, ditching the Opposition's INDI alliance, the Congress party has decided to rescheduled the Uttar Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, skipping major districts of Western UP.

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra helmed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to enter Uttar Pradesh on February 14 and leave at the end of the month. However, as per the new schedule, the yatra will be in Uttar Pradesh from February 16 to February 21. The Yatra was scheduled to spend 11 days in Uttar Pradesh- a politically crucial state with 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Advertisement

“The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh from February 16 to February 21,” said the Congress party.

Congress' Yatra To Skip Western UP

As the Congress party shared the new schedule, it was witnessed that the party has skipped the major districts of the western region of Uttar Pradesh. Being a Jat belt, the Rashtriya Lok Dal enjoys a firm grip over the region. The RLD- formerly a member of the rainbow coalition INDI alliance- in reportedly in talks with the BJP to enter the INDI alliance.

The Congress Yatra will march in the family strongholds including Amethi and Rae Bareli. Elaborating on the schedule of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, state spokersperson Anshu Awasthi said it will enter the state through Varanasi on February 16, and then reach Amethi on February 19 via Bhadohi, Prayagraj and Pratapgarh.

Advertisement

On February 19, Gandhi will address a public meeting in Gauriganj in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency and the yatra will reach Rae Bareli the next day from where it will proceed for Lucknow and participants of the march. The spokesperson said the yatra will reach Unnao from Lucknow on February 21. It will enter Kanpur via Unnao city and Shuklaganj. Subsequently, it will reach Jhansi via Kanpur and Hamirpur, after which it would enter Madhya Pradesh the same day.

Cong Says Yatra Rescheduled Due To Board Exams

The Congress party has, however, said that the decision has been taken due to the state board examinations. "Keeping in mind the UP Board examinations starting from February 22, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh from February 16 to February 21," state Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said in a statement.

The Congress party claimed that the decision of rescheduling the yatra shows sensitivity. “Setting an example of sensitivity, Rahul Gandhi ji has given public interest a priority on many occasions,” said the spokesperson, adding, "Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had cancelled his rallies in Bengal out of concern for the people during the COVID-19 period.”

Advertisement