Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday said the party’s opposition to Ram temple in Ayodhya was only on the grounds that it has been constructed after demolishing the Babri Masjid, while clarifying that it was not against any religion. “Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) said the DMK was not against any faith. We don’t have a problem with the (Ram) temple being constructed there. We are not in agreement with the temple coming up at the place where Babri Masjid once stood. We opposed demolition of the masjid and we are clear we don’t want to mix politics and religion,” Udhayanidhi said.

Chennai | Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin says "As our leader said not to mix religion and politics. We are not against any temple construction but we don't support building a temple at the place where a mosque was demolished..." pic.twitter.com/1YhYnuoX6u — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

