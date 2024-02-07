English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Ram Mandir: Udhayanidhi Stalin Says 'Don't Support Temple Where There Was A Mosque', JDU Distances

"Our treasure had also stated already that we should not combine both religion and politics together," Udaynidhi said

Srinwanti Das
BJP slams Udhayanidhi Stalin
BJP slams Udhayanidhi Stalin | Image:ANI
Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday said the party’s opposition to Ram temple in Ayodhya was only on the grounds that it has been constructed after demolishing the Babri Masjid, while clarifying that it was not against any religion. “Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) said the DMK was not against any faith. We don’t have a problem with the (Ram) temple being constructed there. We are not in agreement with the temple coming up at the place where Babri Masjid once stood. We opposed demolition of the masjid and we are clear we don’t want to mix politics and religion,” Udhayanidhi said.

Earlier, Karnataka Congress Minister Insulted Lord Ram by saying, "doll kept in a tent".

Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

