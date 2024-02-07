Updated January 18th, 2024 at 14:09 IST
Ram Mandir: Udhayanidhi Stalin Says 'Don't Support Temple Where There Was A Mosque', JDU Distances
"Our treasure had also stated already that we should not combine both religion and politics together," Udaynidhi said
Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday said the party’s opposition to Ram temple in Ayodhya was only on the grounds that it has been constructed after demolishing the Babri Masjid, while clarifying that it was not against any religion. “Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) said the DMK was not against any faith. We don’t have a problem with the (Ram) temple being constructed there. We are not in agreement with the temple coming up at the place where Babri Masjid once stood. We opposed demolition of the masjid and we are clear we don’t want to mix politics and religion,” Udhayanidhi said.
Tamil Nadu minister and son of CM MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin has once again stoked controversy over his remarks on Ram Mandir being constructed in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he would not visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as it is being built after the demolition of Babri Masjid. “As our leader said not to mix religion and politics. We are not against any temple construction but we don't support building a temple at the place where a mosque was demolished,” said Udhayanidhi.
“A temple being built there is not our problem but after demolishing a mosque, a temple being built there is what we are not okay with. Our treasure had also stated already that we should not combine both religion and politics together,” Udhayanidhi said.
Earlier, Karnataka Congress Minister Insulted Lord Ram by saying, "doll kept in a tent".
Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:29 IST
