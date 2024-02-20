Advertisement

North 24 Parganas: In a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP), West Bengal, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday raised severe concern over the gross human rights violation in connection with the arrest of Republic Bangla reporter Santu Pal in Sandeshkhali. Calling the detention as “restriction of freedom of press”, the NHRC issued a notice to Bengal's DGP, directing him to submit a report in the matter within two weeks. “Simultaneously, the DIG (Investigation) is directed to find out the facts on telephone and submit his finds to the Commission within a week.”

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has sought a 10-day police custody of Republic Bangla reporter Santu Pal. In a complaint to NHRC, Santu Pal's wife has claimed that her husband who was covering the horrific incidents in Sandeshkhali “was unlawfully detained. The victim was encircled by the police, physically assaulted and forcefully taken into illegal custody without prior notice. The complainant has no access to the victim. The complainant submits that she is concerned about the well-being of her husband.”