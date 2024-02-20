Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

#MamataVsManush: NHRC Issues Notice to TMC Govt Over Republic Reporter Arrest

Sandeshkhali Horror: NHRC Issues Notice to Mamata Govt Over Gross Human Rights Violation

Digital Desk
Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic Bangla reporters Santu Pan, Arnab Majumdar heckled at Ferryghat in Sandeshkhali.
Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic Bangla reporters Santu Pan, Arnab Majumdar heckled at Ferryghat in Sandeshkhali. | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

North 24 Parganas: In a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP), West Bengal, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday raised severe concern over the gross human rights violation in connection with the arrest of Republic Bangla reporter Santu Pal in Sandeshkhali. Calling the detention as “restriction of freedom of press”, the NHRC issued a notice to Bengal's DGP, directing him to submit a report in the matter within two weeks. “Simultaneously, the DIG (Investigation) is directed to find out the facts on telephone and submit his finds to the Commission within a week.”

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has sought a 10-day police custody of Republic Bangla reporter Santu Pal. In a complaint to NHRC, Santu Pal's wife has claimed that her husband who was covering the horrific incidents in Sandeshkhali “was unlawfully detained. The victim was encircled by the police, physically assaulted and forcefully taken into illegal custody without prior notice. The complainant has no access to the victim. The complainant submits that she is concerned about the well-being of her husband.”

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

16 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

17 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

17 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

17 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

17 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

17 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

17 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

17 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

18 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

18 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Reddit strikes $60 million deal to train AI models on user content

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  2. Raashii Khanna’s Ethnic Outfit Is Bridesmaids' Goa

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  3. Right to Adopt is Not a Fundamental Right: Delhi High Court

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Army to Form New Corps for LAC Ops Amid Tensions With China

    Defence13 minutes ago

  5. India seeks Japanese support to revive infra development projects

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo