High Drama in Bengal Assembly: 6 BJP MLAs Suspended for Protesting over Sandeshkhali Riots
Six Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs were suspended from West Bengal Assembly for protesting over the violence that took place in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali area
Kolkata: High drama ensued in Bengal Assembly on Monday morning, as six Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs were suspended for protesting over the violence that took place in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali area. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has also been suspended over the matter.
The MLAs were suspended for questioning the role of state administration in the case related to Sheikh Shahjahan.
Published February 12th, 2024 at 12:08 IST
