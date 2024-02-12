Advertisement

Kolkata: High drama ensued in Bengal Assembly on Monday morning, as six Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs were suspended for protesting over the violence that took place in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali area. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has also been suspended over the matter.

#BREAKING | We were protesting against the incident in Sandeshkhali. We entered the well of the House and raised our voices. However, we were suspended. This suspension is a gift for us as we were trying to defend the honour of our mothers and sisters: West Bengal BJP leader… pic.twitter.com/Z3niFwJYtF — Republic (@republic) February 12, 2024

The MLAs were suspended for questioning the role of state administration in the case related to Sheikh Shahjahan.