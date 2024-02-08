English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Chennai Court Extends Custody of Senthil Balaji, Charges To Be Framed on January 22

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year in connection with a money laundering case.

Apoorva Shukla
MK leader V Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.
MK leader V Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case | Image:Twitter/ V_Senthilbalaji
Chennai: The custody of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji has been extended by a sessions court in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, January 11. Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year in connection with a money laundering case. The court will frame charges against Balaji on January 22.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Prison here on Thursday, said, "accused produced through video conference. Heard the Special PP under section 226 Cr.P.C. Charge framing by January 22, 2024. Petition filed under section 91 (2) Cr.P.C. Check and call by then. Remand extended till then. Accused to be produced in person".

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

Soon after his arrest, he underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital in the city. Later, the ED took him into custody for interrogation and following that he was remanded in judicial custody. His remand was periodically extended by the court.

In August, the central agency had filed a 3000-page chargesheet against Balaji. The Madras High Court had on October 19 dismissed a bail petition filed by Balaji. His earlier bail applications were dismissed twice by the PSJ. The city court will pronounce orders on Friday on his third bail petition. 

 

(With PTI inputs) 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

