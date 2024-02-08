Uddhav Thackeray to Move Supreme Court Over Maharashtra Speaker's Verdict

Advertisement

Mumbai: After a long wait of one-and-half years, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday is slated to deliver an important verdict on the pending disqualification pleas on 54 MLAs filed by two rival factions of Shiv Sena against each other at 4 pm today. The fate of 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena and 14 MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction hangs in balance. However, a lot has transpired in the last one and half years. In October 31, the Supreme Court came down heavily on Narwekar for sitting on the disqualification petitions, saying "can't defeat the order of the Supreme Court like this." The Supreme Court had extended the December 31 deadline to January 10. On Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray was spooked by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meeting with Narwekar and ended up filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court. Hitting out at Thackeray's objection, the Narwekar said that he didn't need "anyone's permission" to meet the CM “while performing my duties as MLA or Speaker.” A closed door meeting was held among Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde , Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday. According to sources, one of the key agendas of the meeting was to chalk out a strategy in case the verdict goes against Shinde's favour. Speaking to Republic, Narvekar said, " Will give a fair order." When asked about Thackeray filing an affidavit, Thackeray said, “It's a cry of a helpless leader...It is an attempt to put pressure on me but it will not help.” In a landmark judgement by the CJI Chandrachud-led constitution bench, the Supreme Court had passed the buck to the Speaker when it came to deciding upon the disqualification pleas from the lawmakers. However, today's decision by the Speaker is subject to judicial review. The aggrieved party will most likely move the Supreme Court to challenge the Speaker's decision.

Uddhav Thackeray Reacts to Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar's Verdict

Reacting to Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar's Verdict on Disqualification Case, Uddhav Thackeray stated, “SC should take action against Rahul Narwekar as he has insulted the order of the Supreme Court. Rahul Narwekar should have respected SC order. He has insulted the constitutional post of the speaker. Shinde Sena cannot be the real Shiv Sena.”

Uddhav Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena (UBT) Files Affidavit in Supreme Court

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court objecting to a recent meeting between Shinde, who is among the MLAs whose disqualification has been sought, and speaker Narwekar, triggering a verbal spat between both sides.

Sena vs Sena LIVE: Shinde Faction Had Overwhelming Majority During Rift

Sena vs Sena LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray Himself is Not Sure About the Nature of Meeting it Claimed it Held, Says Maha Speaker

While reading out the order on Wednesday, Maharashtra Speaker Narwekar said, “Uddhav Thackeray, the petitioner himself is not sure about the nature of the meeting it claimed it held.”

Sena vs Sena LIVE: The UBT Faction Did Not Submit Any Material to Prove That the National Executive Meeting Was Held: Speaker

Split emerged in legislature and political party as well. When there is vertical split, leaders from both the sides can claim theirs to be the original party.

The UBT faction did not submit any material to prove that the national executive meeting was held to decide which faction was the real party, says speaker Narwekar.

Sena vs Sena LIVE: Claims by Thackeray faction that the will of the paksh pramukh is the will of the party cannot be accepted: Speaker

Shiv Sena constitution provides that the nation executive is the highest body. Claims by Thackeray faction that the will of the paksh pramukh is the will of the party cannot be accepted. said speaker.

Sena vs Sena LIVE: In June 2022 There Was No Material Available With Legislature to Decide the Split, Says Speaker

The emergence of the split came to the fore on 22nd June 2022.

The 2018 constitution of the party is referred to decide the leadership Structure.

2018 leadership Structure mentions paksha pramukh as the highest office. The highest office of Political party is Paksha Pramukh and National executive as the highest executive body.

2018 structure is not in conformity with the affirmmity and it cannot be yardstick to determine which was the real party.

Sena vs Sena LIVE: No Organisational Elections Were Held on January 23, 2018 or in 2013: Speaker

No organisational elections were held on January 23, 2018 or in 2013 and I have limited jurisdiction and cannot go beyond the records of ECI, says Speaker Narwekar.

Sena Vs Sena LIVE: Thackeray faction's Claim That the Amendment was Submitted in April 2018 Cannot be Accepted: Speaker

The Shinde faction has said that the 2018 amendment was manufactured by Thackeray. If the factions differ on the constitution , the records with ECI need to be considered.

Amended construction of 2018 is not on the records. According to the Consttution provided by the ECI, 1999 is the one that was submitted by Sena before split arose. The claim by Thackeray faction that the amendment was submitted in April 2018 cannot be accepted.

Sena vs Sena LIVE: I am relying on the 1999 constitution of Shiv Sena as the valid constitution: Narwekar

The 2018 amended constitution of Shiv Sena cannot be considered as valid as it's not in the records of the Election Commission of India. As per Supreme Court orders, I can not delve into any other factor on which the constitution is valid. As per records, I am relying on the 1999 constitution of Shiv Sena as the valid constitution.

Sena vs Sena LIVE: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar says 1999 Constitution is the Only Which was Submitted to the ECI

Sena vs Sena LIVE: The Party's Constitution of 2018 Can't be Taken Into Account, Says Speaker

The Party's Constitution of 2018 can't be taken into account, says speaker

Sena vs Sena LIVE: No Consensus on the Consttution Submitted to the ECI: Speaker

No consensus on the consttution submitted to the ECI. The parties have different point of view. 2018 is relevant constitution. It has to be considered as it was relied upon by both the factions.

Sena vs Sena LIVE: Proceedings Begin

Maharashtra speaker Rahul Narwekar begins pronouncement of order on MLA disqualification petitions

Sena Vs Sena LIVE: The Background Story Behind Maharashtra Speaker's Decision

In June 2022, a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde and several MLAs emerged within the Shiv Sena, challenging the leadership of then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This internal strife resulted in a fracture within the Shiv Sena and ultimately led to the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, a coalition that included the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. Subsequently, Eknath Shinde aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a new government. Later on, Shinde forged an alliance with a splinter group of the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar.

Sena vs Sena LIVE: Jai Shri Ram Slogan Raised Before the Disqualification Verdict

As Maharashtra is set to witness the disqualification order, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were raised in the house. The slogans were raised before the verdict.

Sena vs Sena LIVE: CM Eknath Shinde counters "match fixing" allegations ahead of disqualification case

Speaking with reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday, ahead of the verdict, CM Shinde said the Election Commission of India had allotted his faction the Shiv Sena name and symbol. "We are official Shiv Sena and we have the majority in the state Assembly... but some are making allegations of match fixing, but they also had a meal with the speaker but we didn't make any such allegations; the speaker is an MLA too and the meeting was official and it's in open light...," Shinde said.

Sena vs Sena LIVE: Maharashtra CM Shinde speaks ahead of MLA disqualification case

Ahead of the crucial decision on the cross-petitions by Shiv Sena factions seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that Speaker Rahul Narwekar should give his verdict on merit. Talking to reporters here, Shinde said he would give a detailed reaction after the order but maintained that the Election Commission has allowed his outfit to keep the name ‘Shiv Sena' and its ‘bow and arrow' symbol.

Sena Vs Sena LIVE: Aaditya Thackeray speaks ahead of MLA disqualification verdict

"One who had to impart justice went to accused," says Aaditya Thackeray at the Speaker-Shinde meeting ahead of MLA disqualification verdict.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the verdict, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray said, "The first thing is that we saw that the Speaker meeting the Chief Minister ahead of the verdict. Then it seeks to give the impression that the one who had to impart justice went to the accused. It has never happened in history," Junior Thackeray said. "I feel that today's decision will be more important for the country than any one party and this is important for us as citizens of the country. People will come to know whether the Speaker is following democracy or not," he added.

(With updates from Sandip Singh)