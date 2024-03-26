×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

Support Grows for Kangana Against Supriya Shrinate’s Sexist Remark on the BJP Candidate from Mandi

Shrinate’s social media account had posted a racy picture of Kangana Ranaut and asked for her ‘rate card’ from ‘Mandi’ (bazaar)

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Kangana Ranaut Join Politics
Support is growing for the actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: After Congress politician and former journalist Supriya Shrinate courted controversy over her alleged sexist comment following news of Kangana Ranaut contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, now support is growing for the actor-turned politician.

Hours after the row erupted when an objectionable post on Kangana Ranaut was shared on the Instagram account of Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, former President Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, said nothing was left of Congress ideology with the “Rahul-Congress gang”.

Advertisement

On Shrinate’s claim that several people had access to her social media account and someone had shared the objectionable post on her account, Sharmistha Mukherjee said one allowed his or her social media access to people whom they could trust.

“She’s saying ‘access’, not hacked! One gives access to SM accounts only to known & trusted people. Nothing left of Congress ideology with the Rahul-Congress gang. ‘Nari Nyay’ is nothing but an empty slogan by a bunch of hypocrites!” Sharmistha Mukherjee wrote on X.

On Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's post on BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "I am surprised that Congress has such thinking towards women and artists. There is a difference between real & reel life. In reel life, an artist has to play multiple roles...BJP respects the artists and women of India.”

On Monday, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women (NCW) reacted strongly to the remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut by Supriya Shrinate.

Advertisement

“We will take steps against her. Her claim is unbelievable that her account was taken over by someone else. Kanagana has replied in a dignified way. This is not expected from a political party leader. We have taken the derogatory language against another woman very seriously. We have written to the election commission to take stringent steps. This is coming not from one but from two leaders,” Rekha Sharma added.

Advertisement

Shrinate’s social media account had posted a racy picture of Kangana Ranaut and asked for her ‘rate card’ from ‘Mandi’ (bazaar).

Incidentally, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh is the constituency from which Kangana Ranaut will be contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

Advertisement

Now, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma has reacted to Supriya Shrinate's remark on Kangana Ranaut. Sharma, in her reply to Tajinder Bagga request to take action in the case, said that she will be writing to the Election Commission of India about it. “You are a fighter and a shining star @KanganaTeam. People who are insecure acts low. Keep shining and all the best. @TajinderBagga writing to @ECISVEEP,” said Sharma on X.

Advertisement

On Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's objectionable post on BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, LoP Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jairam Thakur also expressed his displeasure.

"...BJP is working towards taking legal action in this matter. It has become the Congress' habit to insult women- 'Matru Shakti'. The whole of Mandi and Himachal Pradesh is angry. Congress will have to pay for this."

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Baloch activists hold portraits of their missing family members during their sit-in protest, in Islamabad, Pakistan

Balochistan Crisis

3 minutes ago
ISRO

ISRO START 2024 Programme

4 minutes ago
Saurabh Bhardwaj

Saurabh Bhardwaj

5 minutes ago
Iga Swiatek

Swiatek, Gauff out

7 minutes ago
Kabir Shankar Bose vs Kalyan Banerjee

Kabir Shankar vs Kalyan

8 minutes ago
Albert Gudmundsson

Iceland looks to Euro

9 minutes ago
Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu's Viral Pic

9 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli connects w/ family

10 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP to Go Solo in Punjab

12 minutes ago
Gabriel Barbosa

Barbosa suspended

12 minutes ago
AAP protests in Delhi on Tuesday

India News Live

13 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinícius breaks down

14 minutes ago
CUET UG 2024

CUET UG 2024 application

14 minutes ago
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat

Turbat attack

15 minutes ago
Moscow Attack Suspects

Moscow Terror Attack

16 minutes ago
Stock market news

Shares open lower

16 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli gets an ovation

23 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut Join Politics

Support Grows for Kangana

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Boeing chief quitting to India's air travel: Aviation's FY25 projections

    Business News16 hours ago

  3. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 17 hours ago

  5. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo