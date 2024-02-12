Updated February 12th, 2024 at 22:47 IST
Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji Steps Down From Cabinet Post 8 Months After ED Arrest
Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.
- Politics
- 1 min read
Chennai: Eight months after Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, the minister on Monday resigned from his post. He communicated this decision to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin in a letter. Since he was arrested for Cash For Jobs scam in June 2023, Balaji remained a minister without a portfolio. His bail applications have been continuously rejected by the court. According to sources, his resignation to the CM will be forwarded to the Governor for approval.
Published February 12th, 2024 at 22:47 IST
