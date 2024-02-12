Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji Steps Down From Cabinet Post 8 Months After ED Arrest

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

Digital Desk
MK leader V Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.
MK leader V Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. | Image:Twitter/ V_Senthilbalaji
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Chennai: Eight months after Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, the minister on Monday resigned from his post. He communicated this decision to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin in a letter. Since he was arrested for Cash For Jobs scam in June 2023, Balaji remained a minister without a portfolio. His bail applications have been continuously rejected by the court. According to sources, his resignation to the CM will be forwarded to the Governor for approval. 

Balaji was arrested on June 14 when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

2 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

5 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

5 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

5 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

5 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

5 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

5 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

12 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

12 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

a day ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

a day ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

a day ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. England cricket team arrives in Rajkot after 10-day break in Abu Dhabi

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  2. Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya Reveals Their Daughter's Face For The 1st Time

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  3. Women Uprising in Sandeshkhali: WB Govt Cornered Over Mass Rape Charges

    Politics News27 minutes ago

  4. WWE legend on how CM Punk can creatively make a difference

    Sports 35 minutes ago

  5. How This New Innovation Will Help Delhi Markets to Have Cleaner Streets

    India News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement