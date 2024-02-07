Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 14:29 IST

Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam: 5 Things to Know About Thalapathy Vijay's Political Party

Vijay made the announcement on social media platform X and issued a statement in this regard.

Digital Desk
ACTOR Vijay
Vijay made the announcement on social media platform X and issued a statement in this regard. | Image:X/@actorvijay
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Chennai: Tollywood Actor Thalapathy Vijay on Friday announced floating his political party. The party has been named as Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam. Vijay made the announcement on social media platform X and issued a statement in this regard.

He tweeted,” We are not going to contest the 2024 elections and we are not going to support any party. We have made this decision for General and Executive Council Meeting.” 

Five points About Thalapathy Vijay's political party

  • The party has been named Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).
  • The symbol of the party, flag, ideologies, policies will be decided post the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
  • The party will be led by Tamil film superstar Vijay. 
  • The bylaws and the structure of the party have been written and submitted.
  • The party will not be a part of 2024 elections.

Vijay said that his aim is to contest in 2026 assembly elections to serve the people of Tamil Nadu. 

His political journey will begin after the party gets its symbol and flag etc. He added that they will not be supporting any of the parties that are contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 14:00 IST

