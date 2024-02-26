Advertisement

Sandeshkhali: Fearing for life, Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan's close aide Ajit Maity locked himself up in a local's house in Bermajur to save himself from villagers enraged over previous land-grabbing incidents. Several villagers claimed that Maity was responsible for grabbing land from them and terrorising the whole area along with Shahjahan and others. With state ministers Partha Bhowmick and Sujit Bose present in the same vicinity, Maity ran for his life with locals chasing him. Anyhow, he got into a strangers house and locked himself from inside.

With the angry mob growing by minute, Ajit Maity cried for his life. As he was stuck inside the room, his party Trinamool distanced them from him. State minister Partha Bhowmick said that the party wouldn't support anyone involved in any wrongdoing, stripping him off all posts. After the crowd started subsiding towards late evening, he was taken out by the police. He is now under police custody at the Minakha police station, according to reports. According to authorities, an investigation is underaway and based on the complaints, an arrest would be made.

This incident comes two days after Maity was thrashed with slippers by villagers in front of the media and his house was set on fire. He said that people were targeting him as he belonged to Trinamool.