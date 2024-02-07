Advertisement

Bengaluru: The 42nd ACMM court on Tuesday has ordered the Bengaluru's High Grounds police station to register an FIR and investigate Deputy Chief Minister (DyCM) DK Shivakumar and a member of his IT cell. The probe is in response to allegations of posting false and provocative content about BJP leaders BY Vijayendra and CM BS Yediyurappa during the "I am karsevak, arrest me also" campaign.

The complaint, filed by Yogendra Hodaghatta, an advocate and BJP IT cell member, accuses the Karnataka Congress social media team, led by KPCC President DK Shivakumar, of spreading false and fabricated statements. The intention behind these alleged actions is claimed to be promoting enmity among different societal classes and tarnishing the image of BJP leaders BY Vijayendra and BS Yediyurappa.

BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, speaking to Republic, said, "The Congress party is indulging in below the belt politics and DK Shivakumar is hiring literate thugs and goons to do his dirty job on social media. He's a senior leader and should understand about the values and virtues of a senior leader like BS Yediyurappa. The court has set an example that none of them are above the law. Everybody will have to bow down to the court and DK Shivakumar will have to pay the price for this."

This legal action stems from the backdrop of the BJP's campaign following the arrest of Hubbali kar sevak Shrikant Poojari in January 2024. The court's directive marks a crucial step in addressing the accusations and initiating a formal investigation into the matter.

Advocate Shanmugam, speaking to Republic, said that "cases such as these need to be addressed quickly irrespective of parties and people in power. The honourable court has set an example by acting on it immediately, this also shows that all are equal before the law and no one can arm twist any department in the government."