Updated January 29th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

One Law for All? Uttarakhand Gives Final Touches to Uniform Civil Code, Draft Expected Soon

Uttarakhand had constituted a panel on Uniform Civil Code under Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai on May 27, 2022.

Apoorva Shukla
CM Pushkar singh Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Uttarakhand: In a major push to BJP's poll promise Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Monday, January 29, that the committee entrusted for drafting the code has completed its work and will submit the report to the Uttarakhand government. 

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister further said that after receiving the report on February 2, it will be brought to the Cabinet and after that, action will be taken in the state assembly to enact the Uniform Civil Code Act in the upcoming assembly session scheduled for first week of February. Uttarakhand had constituted a panel on Uniform Civil Code under Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai on May 27, 2022. 

“The committee formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code will submit its draft to the state government on February 2 and we will implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state by bringing a bill in the upcoming assembly session,” said CM Dhami in a post on X. 

The UCC proposes a common set of laws dealing with marriage, inheritance, adoption, and other matters. The UCC, which had been a hot topic that had polarised opinions over the last four years, hit the forefront in June last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case for the implementation of uniform legislation in an address in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. PM Modi said the country cannot run on two laws and that the Uniform Civil Code was in keeping with the founding principles and ideals of the Constitution

Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

