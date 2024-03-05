Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 07:46 IST

UPA Rule vs Modi Govt: Smriti Irani Challenges Rahul Gandhi for Debate on Who Fared Better

She said that the abrogation of Article 370, women's reservation in the legislature and the construction of Ram Mandir were promises fulfilled by the BJP govt

Reported by: Digital Desk
Smriti Irani
Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday dared Rahul Gandhi to come forward for a debate on 10 years of UPA rule versus Modi government | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nagpur: Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to have a debate on the "difference" between the 10 years of UPA rule and the Narendra Modi government. "If my voice is reaching Rahul Gandhi, then he should listen with open ears. Let there be a discussion on what is the difference between your (UPA) 10 years and Modi's 10 years," she said on Monday while speaking at the 'Namo Yuva Maha Sammelan' organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Nagpur.

She said that if she asked to discuss it with Rahul Gandhi, he would not come. He would not be able to stand even in front of an ordinary worker of the BJP. "I guarantee that even if an ordinary worker of Yuva Morcha starts speaking in front of Rahul Gandhi, he will lose the strength to speak," she said.

Advertisement

Smriti said in her address that the BJP has fulfilled the three major promises made to the public in the party manifesto in the last 10 years. She said that the abrogation of Article 370 that ended the special status of the then state of Jammu and Kashmir, women's reservation in the legislature and the construction of Ram Mandir were these promises and they were fulfilled.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 07:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

9 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

15 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

15 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

15 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

16 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

16 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

17 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

17 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

17 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

18 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

a day ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

a day ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM to Unveil Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,600 Cr in Odisha

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM to Launch Projects Worth Rs 26,400cr in Odisha, Telangana Today

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' An Anti-Propaganda Film

    Videos20 minutes ago

  4. Breaking: 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks China's Qinghai Province

    World20 minutes ago

  5. Here's all you need to know about MSSC

    Business News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo