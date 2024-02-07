Updated January 19th, 2024 at 08:50 IST
West Bengal: Kamtapur Students' Union Block Railway Line in Jalpaiguri, Demanding Separate State
Members of the All Kamtapur Students' Union blocked the railway line near Betgara railway station in Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal for a separate state.
West Bengal: Members of the All Kamtapur Students' Union (AKSU) blocked the railway line near Betgara railway station in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal this morning. The students' union agitated over their demand for a separate state of Kamtapur in India.
#WATCH | Members of All Kamtapur Students' Union (AKSU) block the railway line near Betgara railway station in Jalpaiguri of West Bengal, over their demand for a separate state of Kamtapur pic.twitter.com/dCNwWcNU73
— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024
This is a developing story.
