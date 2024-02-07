Advertisement

West Bengal: Members of the All Kamtapur Students' Union (AKSU) blocked the railway line near Betgara railway station in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal this morning. The students' union agitated over their demand for a separate state of Kamtapur in India.

#WATCH | Members of All Kamtapur Students' Union (AKSU) block the railway line near Betgara railway station in Jalpaiguri of West Bengal, over their demand for a separate state of Kamtapur pic.twitter.com/dCNwWcNU73 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

This is a developing story.