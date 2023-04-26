While addressing the third edition of Republic Summit 2023, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur called BBC 'Bhrashtachar Bachao Andolan'. On being asked about Western media and controversies related to them, Anurag Thakur said, "In a lot of areas, India can become a leader, and channels like Republic Media and other Indian media channels have the potential to become international players and I am sure they will be in the coming years but at the same time when we look at these foreign channels or newspapers. they have a biased approach towards India, the most unfortunate parties that are writing in those newspapers."

He added, "It is some of those people living here knowing very well what is the truth but despite that they are biased. But they can't weaken us by staying here or writing in foreign newspapers. They consider the power of 140 crore people to be weak."

"There cannot be a new rule just for the BBC like the Gandhi family wants for themselves. Those siding with BBC are pushing the agenda of those who attempted to tarnish India's image on foreign soil." He continued.

#AnuragAtRepublicSummit There cannot be a new rule just for the BBC like the Gandhi family wants for themselves. Those siding with BBC are pushing the agenda of those who attempted to tarnish India's image on foreign soil: Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/6nHp3wRsHz — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

BBC admits to violating FDI rules

Anurag Thakur at Republic Summit 2023 said that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BCC) has admitted to violating FDI rules in a written reply. He also called BBC 'Brashtachar Bachao Campaign'. "They (BBC) have admitted to violating FDI rules," Anurag Thakur said. He added, "Before the foreign media begins to defend itself on its wrongdoings, our opposition stands in their favour." Notably, a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) provisions was registered recently against BBC by the ED to probe purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the media company and related instances.

Talking about BBC, he said, "The Bhrashtachar Bachao Andolan, BBC, this is also run by some people. There cannot be a new rule just for the BBC like the Gandhi family wants for themselves. Those siding with BBC are pushing the agenda of those who attempted to tarnish India's image on foreign soil."

Anurag on OTT Content

Anurag also spoke about the OTT (Over The Top) content in India and said, "The media is regulated. OTT was also regulated. But even then, the kind of content that can't be shown on television is shown on OTT problems. In the coming week, we are calling all the stakeholders and will brief them about what's wrong with some of the content and where have they crossed their lines. In the name of content, one can't sell obscenity."