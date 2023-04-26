Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that obscene content will not be allowed to be presented to consumers in the name of creativity on OTT platforms. At the Republic Summit 2023. Thakur discussed the regulation that OTT needs as the government has come across complaints that there is a widespread propagation of content that is not allowed on TV.

"When you are watching a satellite channel, the content has certain improvements. But when you come to OTT platforms, they tend to cross limits. Not every programme but there have been complaints about some of them," the minister said while speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

"We are calling on all the stakeholders within the next week for a meeting where we will tell them what is wrong with some of their programs, where you crossed the limits, why the Centre may need to intervene and what that industry thinks about it. We always believe in consultation before taking any such decision. We will make the necessary changes required after consulting everyone, the consumers and the producers. Consumers are our first priority and they will remain so," Thakur said.

Anurag Thakur About OTT Platforms

When asked about his response on the argument of OTT platforms that government should not intervene when the consumers want certain content. Thakur clearly said that any content which a family cannot watch together must be fixed. "And the lewd language which is used in the name of creativity could also not be allowed," he added.

