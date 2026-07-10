China Becomes Second Country to Recover an Orbital Rocket Booster, Closing Gap With SpaceX

China has achieved a major milestone in reusable spaceflight after successfully recovering the first-stage booster of its Long March 10B rocket, becoming only the second country in the world to demonstrate recovery of an orbital-class rocket booster.

The breakthrough moves China a step closer to the reusable launch systems pioneered by SpaceX, which have dramatically reduced the cost of sending satellites and spacecraft into orbit.

A Different Approach to Reusability

Unlike SpaceX's Falcon 9, which lands vertically on deployable legs, China's Long March 10B booster used a different recovery method. After separating from the upper stage about six minutes into flight, the booster performed a controlled vertical descent before being captured by a large net mounted on an offshore recovery platform. The booster is equipped with specialised hooks that latch onto the recovery system, eliminating the need for heavy landing legs.

According to Chinese engineers, this approach reduces the rocket's weight, allowing it to carry a larger payload while simplifying the recovery process.

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Why It Matters

Reusable rockets are widely regarded as the biggest breakthrough in modern launch technology because they allow expensive hardware to fly multiple missions instead of being discarded after a single launch.

SpaceX proved the concept over the past decade with Falcon 9, helping slash launch costs and making frequent satellite deployments economically viable. China's successful recovery demonstrates that it is rapidly catching up in an area that has long been dominated by American companies.

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Designed for Commercial Missions

The Long March 10B is a medium-lift launch vehicle capable of carrying at least 16 tonnes into low-Earth orbit. The maiden mission successfully placed a satellite into its planned orbit before the booster returned safely to the recovery platform.

Chinese officials say the recovered booster is expected to fly again before the end of the year, marking the beginning of regular reuse if future tests are successful.

Part of China's Bigger Space Ambitions

The successful recovery comes as China accelerates efforts to expand its commercial space industry, build large satellite constellations and support future crewed lunar missions. Lower launch costs through reusable rockets are expected to play a crucial role in these plans, just as they have for SpaceX's Starlink network and NASA missions.

China has also been investing heavily in reusable launch technologies through both state-backed programmes and private space companies, although previous recovery attempts had fallen short.

A New Chapter in the Space Race