First picture of SLIM spacecraft from Moon shows what happened after landing | Image: X/ JAXA

Advertisement

Tokyo: Japan successfully landed on the Moon and shared the first picture of its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) from the lunar surface.

The picture was captured by the Lander-eye Viewfinder-1 (LEV-1), showing the approach of the lander on the moon.

Advertisement

The news was confirmed by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on X shared on January 20, 2024, with what they have called a 'minimum' success with their spacecraft.

As per the agency despite unforeseen challenges that arose at the time of landing, the mission provided invaluable data and visuals from our celestial neighbour.

Advertisement

JAXA said that it received all the data about its landing SLIM within the 2 hours and 37 minutes after the touchdown before the lander lost its power.

Upon the landing, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida congratulated the team and the country for the achievement. His tweet read, "It is very welcome news that the small lunar landing demonstration vehicle "Slim" ( @SLIM_JAXA) has successfully landed on the moon, although detailed analysis is required as the solar cells are not generating electricity. We would like to express our respect to everyone involved for their efforts thus far, and we will continue to support them as they take on further challenges."

Advertisement

Furthermore, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the space agency.

Congratulations Prime Minister @Kishida230 and everyone at JAXA on achieving Japan’s first soft Moon landing. India looks forward to our cooperation in space exploration between @isro and JAXA. https://t.co/lvQ99iltDH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2024

What are SLIM's objectives?

Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) is a small-scale exploration designed for pinpoint landings on the lunar surface. It will test technology fundamentals exploration in low-gravity environments.

Advertisement

It aims to demonstrate accurate lunar landing techniques embodied in a small explorer.

It also aims for acceleration of the study of the moon and other planets using the lighter exploration system.

Advertisement