English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 08:22 IST

NASA Discovers Potential Habitable 'Super-Earth' 137 Light-Years Away with 19-Day Orbit. Know More

TOI-715 b orbits a red dwarf, a type of star that is smaller and cooler than the Sun.

Digital Desk
This illustration shows one way that planet TOI-715 b, a super-Earth in the habitable zone around its star, might appear to a nearby observer.
This illustration shows one way that planet TOI-715 b, a super-Earth in the habitable zone around its star, might appear to a nearby observer. | Image:NASA
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking discovery, NASA has discovered a potential ‘Super-Earth’ situated 137 light-years away, raising hopes for the existence of extraterrestrial life. The American space agency shared this revelation in a recent press release, describing the newfound planet as orbiting a small, reddish star, at a distance of 137 light-years. Moreover, the same celestial system could potentially harbour an additional Earth-sized planet.

The discovery was made by Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) leveraging its capability to observe shorter orbital periods. The efficiency of TESS in detecting planets with quicker orbit completion times enables scientists to conduct more detailed investigations into the newly found ‘Super-Earth’.

Advertisement

"A 'Super-Earth' ripe for further investigation orbits a small, reddish star that is, by astronomical standards, fairly close to us - only 137 light-years away. The same system also might harbour a second, Earth-sized planet," NASA stated.

Despite its considerable distance, NASA emphasised the relatively short orbital period of the newfound planet, named TOI-715 b. It is approximately one and a half times larger than Earth and completes a full orbit, or ‘one year’ in just 19 days.

NASA, while expressing optimism regarding the planet's potential habitability, highlighted its position within a ‘conservative’ habitable zone around its parent star. This zone suggests that the planet may have conditions suitable for the presence of liquid water on its surface, a crucial factor for supporting life forms.

Advertisement

"While several other factors would have to line up for surface water to be present, especially having a suitable atmosphere, the conservative habitable zone puts it in prime position, at least by the rough measurements made so far. The smaller planet could be only slightly larger than Earth and also might dwell just inside the conservative habitable zone," NASA added.

NASA also stated in its release that 'much will depend on the planet's other properties, including how massive it is and whether it can be classed as a - water world. - making its atmosphere, if present, more prominent and far less difficult to detect than that of a more massive, denser and drier world, likely to hold its lower-profile atmosphere closer to the surface'.

Advertisement

TOI-715 b orbits a red dwarf, a type of star that is smaller and cooler than the Sun. This finding aligns with the prevalence of small, rocky worlds around such red dwarfs. NASA explained that these planets, despite their closer orbits, remain within the habitable zone due to the smaller and cooler nature of red dwarfs. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 08:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

6 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

7 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

7 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement