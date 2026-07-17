Rohit Sharma Retirement: Team India Putting Pressure on Ex-Captain Ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup?

2027 ODI World Cup: Rohit Sharma landed in the UK for the ODI series, the retirement talk was not there - but somehow that is now dominating news suddenly. What actually happened, is there more to what meets the eye? All of this happened very quickly - in a span of 24 hours - it was late on Thursday evening in India that reports began emerging that Rohit may no longer be an automatic selection in India’s ODI XI after the Lord’s match against England.

Real Reason Behind Ouster?

While the reason is not clear, it is understood as per reports that the team management is shifting its focus towards the future, with Yashasvi Jaiswal set to be backed with an extended run in the lead-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup. After a dream run in the ODIs in Australia last year, Rohit has not done enough to justify his selection. Just to give a clear picture of his form - in his last eight ODI appearances, he has got a 50+ score merely once. And with Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings and making the most of his limited opportunities in the format, there is bound to be scrutiny over the 39-year-old’s place in the side.

The whisper is that the last and final ODI against England at the Lord's cricket ground could be Rohit's last in India colours. In the ongoing series in England, Rohit has amassed merely 37 runs across two outings. What was also noticeable was that he seems to have moved away from his trademark ultra-aggressive approach, scoring at a strike rate of just 54.41.