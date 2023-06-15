A Sign Of Life? NASA Shares Mesmerising Image Of Flower Grown In Space

Why you’re reading this: Space continues to be an intriguing area of research for scientists on a mission to uncover cosmic mysteries. Growing a flower far away from our home planet might be far-reaching for some, but an image recently shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) begs to differ.

3 things you need to know

NASA recently uploaded a close-up of a flower in space.

It belongs to the Zinnia genus of plants.

It has left social media users and space enthusiasts in awe.

Did NASA just grow a flower in the cosmic realm?

Yes, believe it or not. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the space agency unveiled a close-up snapshot of an orange-hued flower. What made the image spectacular was the background, which featured blurry Earth. The zinnia blossomed in orbit aboard the International Space Station's Veggie facility.

When did this happen?

Since the 1970s, scientists have delved deep into experiments of growing plants in space. However, the one in the picture was performed in 2015 by NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren. NASA's space garden is not only a bewitching spectacle, but an opportunity to understand how crops from Earth can survive in space and serve as food alternatives for missions of exploration.

What else has grown in space?

A lot actually. From tomatoes to chilli peppers, NASA astronauts have partaken in the production of all kinds of vegetables on the ISS. According to the space agency's post on Instagram, a lot more plants are set to be grown in space. The latest image has garnered over 844,000 likes and more than 2,200 comments.

Reacting to the space flower, one user wrote: "Hoping y’all can grow Avocados in space one day, I’m praying to be the first person to make space guacamole." Another user added, "Reviving life in a lifeless place is incredibly beautiful." A third user said, "Wait what !? This is so beautiful !! I’m heading there right now."