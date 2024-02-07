English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 21:34 IST

Did Japan just land on the Moon? All eyes on confirmation from JAXA

Japan's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) seems to have made a safe touchdown near the Shioli crater on the near side of the Moon on January 19.

Harsh Vardhan
SLIM
Artist's impression of SLIM on the Moon. | Image:JAXA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Japan might have became the fifth country to make a soft-landing on the Moon. It seems like the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) has made a safe touchdown near the Shioli crater on the near side of the Moon on January 19. The descent process started around 8:30 pm IST and based on the telemetry data, the landing was announced at 8:51 pm. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), however, is confirming the status of the lander on the lunar surface. 

About 2 metres above the lunar surface, SLIM released two mini rovers to study the characteristics of the Moon. The data also revealed that the lander had about 43.7 kg of fuel left at the time of the touchdown. If successful, Japan will become the fifth nation to make a soft-landing on the Moon after the USSR, the US, China and India. 

Advertisement
SLIM's landing location. Image: NASA

 

The Shioli crater. Image: NASA


The lander autonomously navigated its way to the Shioli crater using a map made using data from Japan's Kaguya orbiter which was launched in 2007.

Advertisement

The mission's objectives were to demonstrate "the accurate lunar landing techniques embodied in a small explorer" and to accelerate the "study of the moon and other planets using the lighter exploration system."

The lander was launched by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) aboard the H-IIA rocket from Tanegashima spaceport and it entered the Moon's orbit on December 25. The lander and the two rovers are designed to work for one lunar day or 14 Earth days similar to ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 which landed near the South Pole on August 23. 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World20 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News21 minutes ago

  3. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News28 minutes ago

  4. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News31 minutes ago

  5. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement