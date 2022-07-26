Elon Musk Vows He'll Try To Be 'heads Down Focused', Help Civilisation Amid Affair Rumours

Elon Musk might finally have clarity on his next steps as he is dodging a barrage of controversies being thrown his way. Most recently, he was accused of having a secret affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google co-founder and his friend Sergey Brin. Musk has, however, rejected all allegations levelled against him and has now vowed to try his best to stay lowkey and focus on helping 'civilisation'.

"The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks", Musk wrote in his tweet. "Will try my best to be heads down focused on doing useful things for civilization (sic)".

Musk breaks silence on 'hit pieces' on him

In several of his tweets earlier on Tuesday, he emphasised how a few media houses have become "click maximizing machines" by using his name in several stories. Amid the rumours of his affair with Nicole Shanahan, Musk shared a picture with the New York Post that featured the Tesla CEO with Brin from a gathering on Monday.

After the reports of the affair first made it to the public through the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) last week, Musk labelled the story "total bs" and revealed that he met Shanahan only twice in three years and that there is nothing romantic between the two. He even thrashed the WSJ, accusing the media house of running "hit pieces" on him.

"WSJ has run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count! It’s embarrassing for them, frankly", Musk's tweet read.

"They once wrote an article saying FBI was about to arrest me, so I called FBI to ask what’s up and they said WSJ article was total bs (sic)".

Notably, this marked another instance when the billionaire has been accused of having a secret relationship. In early July, a report claimed that Musk fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive of Neuralink. The report surfaced after the couple reportedly filed a petition to change the twins' names. He was embroiled in another controversy earlier this year when a former SpaceX employee accused him of sexual harassment.