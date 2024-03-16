×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

ISRO's Aditya-L1 beams FIRST message as its reaches Lagrange Point 1

ISRO Chairman S Somanath said that Aditya has been precisely inserted into the Lagrange Point 1 orbit and it is guaranteed to last five years.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Aditya-L1
Artist's impression of Aditya-L1. | Image:ISRO
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
ISRO's Aditya-L1 observatory is resting at the Lagrange Point 1 or L1 after it arrived at its destination at around 4 pm IST on January 6. It was launched on September 2, 2023 and is designed to study the Sun for at least five years.

After its arrival at the Lagrange Point, the mission team shared a message on behalf of the observatory, which is "excited to be far away."

"Greetings from Aditya-L1! I've safely arrived at Lagrange Point L1, 1.5 million km from my home planet. Excited to be far away, yet intimately connected to unravel the solar mysteries," Aditya-L1's team posted on X.

 

The observatory has been placed at the Lagrange Point which lies around 15 lakh km from Earth and was chosen for several advantages. 

"This specific halo orbit is selected to ensure a mission lifetime of 5 years, minimising station-keeping manoeuvres and thus fuel consumption and ensuring a continuous, unobstructed view of sun," ISRO said in a statement. At this location, Aditya will also be able to carry out "in situ" sampling of the solar wind and particles.

While speaking to reporters earlier today, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said that Aditya has been precisely inserted into the desired location and it is guaranteed to last five years. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Somanath said that the mission “is full conceptualised and made by Indians."

 

“It is very proud moment for us to achieve such as a success with out homegrown knowledge and technology,” he said. 

The observatory is equipped with seven instruments with the primary one being the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC). The VELC will observe the Sun corona, its outermost part of its atmosphere. The other instruments will study the Coronal Mass Ejections (CME), solar flares, plasma and other dynamics of the Sun which affects space weather. 
 

Published January 6th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

