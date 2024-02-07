English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Japan's SLIM faces existential crisis shortly after Moon landing. JAXA reveals the problem

JAXA's SLIM landed on the Moon at 8:50 pm IST on January 19 and all of its equipment is working except for the most important component.

Harsh Vardhan
SLIM
Artist's impression of SLIM. | Image:JAXA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Japan's Smart Lander for Investigation Moon (SLIM) made history by acing a soft-landing on the lunar surface but it is facing an existential crisis. According to officials of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), SLIM landed on the Moon at 8:50 pm IST on January 19 and all of its equipment is working except for the solar cells.

During a press conference, the agency officials revealed that SLIM is oriented in a direction where it is not receiving proper sunlight. SLIM autonomously made it to the landing site which is close to the Shioli crater on the near side of the Moon. But it is not known yet if the lander is oriented upside down or in any other position.

Advertisement
Landing site of SLIM shown in the box. Image: JAXA

 

The Shioli crater. Image: NASA

 

Confirming the landing, JAXA's official statement read, “Communication has been established after landing. However, the solar cells are not generating electricity, so we are currently prioritizing data acquisition from the lunar surface. In the future, we will proceed with detailed analysis of the obtained data.”

JAXA is now relying on a change in the solar angle which could help the solar cells generate power. "The solar angle will change every month, so when the solar direction changes, the light could end up hitting the solar cells," an official said. 

Advertisement

And for that to happen, the mission team will have to hope that SLIM's instruments will have to survive night-time temperatures of -150° C to -200° C on the Moon until the Sun comes up. 

He also said that, "We don't know the situation yet so we don't want to do something excessive," an official said. 

Advertisement

JAXA believes that it has succeeded in achieving minimum success criterion adding that it would take about a month to do accurate analysis. 

Officials said that SLIM traced the expected course which confirms a precision landing within a 100 meters landing area (which was one of the mission objectives) but it is unlikely to complete the objectives of studying the Moon's characteristics without electricity.

Advertisement

SLIM is designed to work for about one lunar day or 14 Earth days similar to Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 mission. The lander weighs about 700 kg and is about the size of a small car. It was also carrying two mini-rovers, one the size of a baseball, for investigations on the surface. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World21 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News21 minutes ago

  3. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News28 minutes ago

  4. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News31 minutes ago

  5. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement