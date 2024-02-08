Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

NASA Awards $100 million To Blue Origin & Voyager Space For Private Space Stations

NASA has committed around $100 million to Blue Origin and Voyager Space which are building Orbital Reef and Skylab to replace the International Space Station.

Harsh Vardhan
NASA
Artist's impression of the Starlab space station. | Image:NASA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NASA has offered additional funding to private space station developers as the International Space Station (ISS) is set to retire in 2030. The agency has committed around $100 million to Blue Origin and Voyager Space which are building Orbital Reef and Skylab, respectively, as an alternative to the ISS.

In an official statement, NASA said that an additional $42 million has been awarded to Blue Origin in addition to the previous funding of $172 million whereas Starlab was awarded $57.5 million, bringing the total funding to $217.5 million.

Advertisement
Artist's impression of Orbital Reef. Image: NASA

Notably, Blue Origin has partnered with Sierra Space, Boeing, Amazon, Redwire and a few other firms for building Orbital Reef. It will be installed in the low-Earth orbit (LEO) at an altitude of around 400 km and its first modules will be launched at least after 2025.

The private space stations will be used to ensure humanity's presence in the LEO and carry on the experiments that will aid in missions to Mars and beyond. In order to ensure this presence, NASA launched the Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations (CLD) program and has been awarding contracts to private firms to offer space habitats. 

Advertisement

“The agency is committed to continuing to work with industry with the goal having one or more stations in orbit to ensure competition, lower costs, and meet the demand of NASA and other customers," said Angela Hart, manager of Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

NASA said that the program's contracts have been modified as the money was transferred from funding offered to Northrop Grumman. Initially, Northrop Grumman was funded by NASA to build a separate space station but withdrew its agreement and will now work with Voyager along with other partners Nanoracks and Lockheed Martin. 

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement