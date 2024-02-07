Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

SpaceX Shares Incredible Video of Falcon 9 Booster Returning to Land After Launch | Watch

The Cygnus spacecraft lifted off on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket at 10:37 pm IST from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida

Harsh Vardhan
SpaceX
Falcon 9's Booster returning to land. | Image: SpaceX
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

SpaceX, on January 30, successfully launched Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time. The spacecraft lifted off on the Falcon 9 rocket at 10:37 pm IST from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and was sent toward the ISS about 22 minutes later.

Liftoff of Falcon 9 and Cygnus! pic.twitter.com/VgZq7N6jtm

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 30, 2024

 

 

About nine minutes after lift-off, the first stage Booster of Falcon 9 returned to Landing Zone 1 for a touchdown. SpaceX has now shared a thrilling video of the Booster returning to the launch pad after completing the company's 10th launch and landing in 2024.

Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth and landed at Landing Zone 1, completing our 10th launch and landing of the year pic.twitter.com/MoqpgEt2hg

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 30, 2024

The latest launch marked the 10th flight of this booster as it has previously supported NASA's Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37 and four Starlink missions. 

SpaceX also shared a video of the Cygnus spacecraft as drifted away from the second stage of the Falcon 9 before heading toward the space station. 
 

Advertisement

 

As for the mission, it was launched under NASA's commercial resupply services contract under which science experiments and edibles are transported to astronauts in space on a regular basis. As of now, only SpaceX and Northrop Grumman own NASA contracts for the job. 

Advertisement

Designated NG-20, the mission saw Cygnus launch with more than 3,700 kg of cargo including equipment to carry out experiments like surgery using a robot, a 3D cartilage cell culture, an autonomous semiconductor manufacturing platform and a metal 3D printed to 3D print small metal parts. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. For Every 100 Rs to Centre, Karnataka Gets Rs 13 In Return: Siddaramaiah

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Tata Steel completes amalgamation of 5 businesses

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Man Drive Bike With His Legs While Using Phone

    Info11 minutes ago

  4. What Uttarakhand UCC Bill Proposes on Live-In Relationships | Explained

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Vanga Reveals Shahid Kapoor Didn’t Text Him Post Animal Success

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement