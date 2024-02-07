Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

SpaceX to Launch Northrop Grumman's Capsule to ISS for the First Time on Jan 30. Watch Live

SpaceX is targeting the launch at 10:37 pm IST from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida aboard its Falcon 9 rocket.

Harsh Vardhan
Cygnus
The Cygnus spacecraft in Falcon 9's fairing. | Image: SpaceX
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
SpaceX will launch Northrop Grumman's Cygnus capsule for a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on January 30. The launch is targeted for 10:37 pm IST from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. A backup opportunity is available the next day at 9:48 pm, the company said. 

Notably, this is the first time SpaceX is launching the Cygnus spacecraft and the Falcon rocket had to be modified to fit the Cygnus in the rocket's fairing (nose) and to include extra load.

The mission to transport scientific experiments, supplies and other equipment to the ISS for the astronauts under the commercial resupply services contract offered by NASA to private companies like SpaceX and Northrop Grumman.

The Cygnus spacecraft will be carrying more than 3700 kg of cargo which, apart from edibles for astronauts, include a robot to conduct surgery in microgravity, a 3D cartilage cell culture, an autonomous semiconductor manufacturing platform and a metal 3D printer to 3D print small metal parts.

Where to watch the launch Live?

The live webcast of the launch will be available at SpaceX's official X handle. The webcast will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.

You can also tune in to NASA's YouTube channel, website and social media handles to watch the launch live.

SpaceX said that the upcoming mission will be the 10th flight of the first stage booster as it has previously supported NASA's Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, and four Starlink missions.

 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

