×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

ULA to launch Astrobotic'

Peregrine is scheduled to launch on January 8 at 12:48 pm IST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan rocket.

Reported by: Harsh Vardhan
peregrine
The Vulcan rocket at the launch pad. | Image:ULA
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Astrobotic's Peregrine lander is all set to launch to the Moon in the first private lunar mission from the US. The mission is scheduled to launch on January 8 at 12:48 pm IST from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on the United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan rocket.

Where to watch the launch live?

NASA will stream the launch live on its official YouTube channel for everyone to watch. The livestream will begin at 12 pm IST.

 

About Astrobotic's Peregrine Mission One (PM1)

The Peregrine Mission One (PM1) is being launched as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative to support the Artemis Program. The lander will attempt to touch down at Sinus Viscositatis near the Gruithuisen Domes on the near side of the Moon on February 23 and Astrobotic will become the world's first private company if it is successful.

Advertisement

Designed to last 100 days, the lander consists of five payloads from NASA. These payloads will locate water molecules on the Moon, measure radiation and gases around the lander, and evaluate the lunar exosphere.

Advertisement

Published January 7th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Date

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a minute ago
Tax-to-GDP ratio peaks

Modi's decade

a minute ago
Psyche

NASA's laser milestone

2 minutes ago
Delhi High Court Appoints Observer for JNUSU Elections Amidst Plea Alleging Irregularities

JNUSU observer appointed

3 minutes ago
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan married?

4 minutes ago
Kriti and Pulkit

Pulkit Weds Kriti

7 minutes ago
Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutt Shares Video

8 minutes ago
Vitality T20 Blast

Vitality T20 Blast DER vs

9 minutes ago
PM Modi in Kalaburagi

India LIVE

12 minutes ago
peregrine

Peregrine lander launch

12 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

12 minutes ago
Sajjad Burki, PTI USA's spokesperson, speaks during the PTI protest outside IMF headquarters in Washington

PTI Protests

13 minutes ago
Spiritual Zodiac Signs

Spiritual Zodiac Signs

13 minutes ago
Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi Against CAA

14 minutes ago
Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham

Madrid vs Sevilla Live

14 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

14 minutes ago
ICSE Results 2022

ICSE, ISC Results 2022

15 minutes ago
What is art therapy?

What is Art Therapy?

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BCA acquires Moin-ul-Haq Stadium from Bihar government

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Gavaskar urges BCCI to bring in Test-like incentive system

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News19 hours ago

  4. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  5. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo