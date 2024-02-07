The current data consists of telescope observations since 12 December 2019 to 11 June 2020 from across half the sky over Earth. | Image: eROSITA

Advertisement

The universe is an awe-inspiring expanse, that captivates us with its boundless beauty and enigmatic wonders. It encompasses an unimaginable array of celestial bodies, from dazzling galaxies to stars, and whatnot. Many believe it is us who make a universe and some believe we are a part of it.

Within its vastness lie the secrets of existence. It is a tapestry of complexity, an intricate dance of cosmic forces that can both baffle and mesmerise you.

Advertisement

Providing a closer look at the Universe, the first X-ray visual of the Universe showing almost 1 million high-energy objects was released by eROSITA.

This catalog by eROSITA was released to the public on Thursday, from the sky comprised of an X-Ray view of half the sky over Earth, encompassing millions of high-energy objects.

Advertisement

According to the result, in just half a year of operations after its launch on July 13, 2019, the organisation managed to mark a milestone after it was successful in discovering high-energy X-ray sources than it had been found in almost 60 years of examining the sky.

A spokesperson for eROSITA said, "The scientific breadth and impact of the survey is quite overwhelming; it's hard to put into a few words. But the papers published by the team will speak for themselves."

Advertisement

The main aim of the eROSITA is to use a cluster of galaxies to observe how dark energy escalates the expansion of the universe and to demonstrate the extent to which this instrument and its data have gone beyond this goal.

The current data consists of telescope observations since 12 December 2019 to 11 June 2020 from across half the sky over Earth.