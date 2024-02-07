Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Breathtaking X-Ray Image Of Universe Revealed | See PIC

This catalog by eROSITA was released to the public on Thursday, from the sky comprised of an X-Ray view of half the sky over Earth.

Tanisha Rajput
X-Ray Image Of Universe
The current data consists of telescope observations since 12 December 2019 to 11 June 2020 from across half the sky over Earth. | Image:eROSITA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The universe is an awe-inspiring expanse, that captivates us with its boundless beauty and enigmatic wonders. It encompasses an unimaginable array of celestial bodies, from dazzling galaxies to stars, and whatnot. Many believe it is us who make a universe and some believe we are a part of it.

Within its vastness lie the secrets of existence. It is a tapestry of complexity, an intricate dance of cosmic forces that can both baffle and mesmerise you.

Providing a closer look at the Universe, the first X-ray visual of the Universe showing almost 1 million high-energy objects was released by eROSITA.

This catalog by eROSITA was released to the public on Thursday, from the sky comprised of an X-Ray view of half the sky over Earth, encompassing millions of high-energy objects.

According to the result, in just half a year of operations after its launch on July 13, 2019, the organisation managed to mark a milestone after it was successful in discovering high-energy X-ray sources than it had been found in almost 60 years of examining the sky.

A spokesperson for eROSITA said, "The scientific breadth and impact of the survey is quite overwhelming; it's hard to put into a few words. But the papers published by the team will speak for themselves."

The main aim of the eROSITA is to use a cluster of galaxies to observe how dark energy escalates the expansion of the universe and to demonstrate the extent to which this instrument and its data have gone beyond this goal.

The current data consists of telescope observations since 12 December 2019 to 11 June 2020 from across half the sky over Earth. 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 13:50 IST

