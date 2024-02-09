English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 19:47 IST

World breached Critical 1.5-Degree Celsius Limit For Entire Year

As per the scientists, every month since June last year has been the warmest such month on record.

Digital Desk
CLIMATE CHANGE
The world breached the internationally agreed-upon climate change threshold in about a decade. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

For the first time, the global mean temperature breached the critical 1.5-degree Celsius threshold for an entire year, the European climate agency said on Thursday. This does not imply a permanent breach of the temperature limit specified in the Paris Agreement, PTI reports. But worryingly, the temperature in January 2024 was 1.6°C above pre-industrial levels for months, and the year was confirmed to be the warmest January on record globally, according to Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). 

As per the scientists, every month since June last year has been the warmest such month on record. The high temperature with exceptional warming can be attributed to the combined effects of El Niño — a period of abnormal warming of surface waters in the central Pacific Ocean — and human-caused climate change. The global mean temperature for the past 12 months (February 2023-January 2024) was the highest on record and 1.52 degrees Celsius above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial average, according to C3S. The global average temperature in January was 1.66 degrees Celsius above the January average for 1850-1900, the designated pre-industrial reference period.

Advertisement

A 12-month period of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius 

The Deputy Director of C3S, Samantha Burgess, said “2024 starts with another record-breaking month — not only is it the warmest January on record but we have also just experienced a 12-month period of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial reference period”. The “rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are the only way to stop global temperatures from increasing,” she added.

Advertisement

As per the World Meteorological Organisation’s statement in December, the year 2024 “could be worse as El Niño typically has the greatest impact on global temperature after it peaks.” Countries of the world agreed in Paris to limit the average temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels (1850-1900), to avoid worsening climate impacts, it outlined.  Scientists are urging the countries worldwide to cut down the emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane by 43 per cent by 2030, in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI Input)

Advertisement

 


 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 19:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

5 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

5 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

5 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement