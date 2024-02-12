A number of independent candidates allied to the jailed former leader Imran Khan’s PTI have won National Assembly seats in the February 8 Pakistan elections, helping the party to a surprise lead with 97 of the 265 seats. However, with no party winning a majority, and numerous contenders claiming vote tampering, Pakistan's political future is very uncertain. The PTI was trailed by the Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN), led by Khan’s fierce rival, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, with 76 seats. The 54 seats won by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) offer it the potential to be kingmaker. In another big story, back home, Congress has expelled leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam from the party for six years. The action day after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.