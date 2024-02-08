As tourism hits, desperate Maldives Begs China to send tourists

In this video, Major Gaurav Arya talks about the India-Maldives Diplomatic Tensions. Former Jammu & Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah has jumped into the row and has said that this problem between the two countries has everything to do with religion. His logic behind this is that Maldives being a Muslim country is watching the conflict in India between Hindus & Muslims. In another news, Maldives President Md. Muizzu on his visit to China praised the Belt and Road Initiative and has urged the Chinese government to send tourists to Maldives amid Boycott from India. “We are not in the backyard of any particular country. We are an independent and sovereign country,” he said in answer to a question at a media conference at the Velana International Airport. He asserted that China respected Maldives’ territorial integrity'', said Muizzu after his visit to China.