Major Gaurav Arya is back with another fresh video & latest news. In this video Major Gaurav talks about the news from China & Balochistan. Major Gaurav Arya talks about China's real scare and explains how hitting the Chinese Economy will hurt China the most. Watch full video | Major Gaurav Arya



Major explains that how China made it's money over the years, firstly China did Contract manufacturing and manufactured almost everything for the people of West. China also earned for Intellectual Property theft. Now, Major explains that if you want to battle & fight with China, hit their economy. China is not scared of American aircraft carriers and also not of India's mountain divisions, China is scared when companies like Tesla & Apple decides to move in India, says Gaurav Arya.

