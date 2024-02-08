Sri Sri Ravishankar appeared on Republic's Nation Wants to Know. The Art Of Living leader talked about a slew of issues including Ram Mandir, politicisation of the 'Pran Pratishtha' etc. with Arnab Goswami. When Arnab asked the spiritual leader about some Shankaracharyas who had decided to not attend the event, Sri Sri said, "The day that has been chosen is not bad, it is a good day. If Shankaraacharyas are opposing, it is completely their views." When asked about the sentiments of Muslims regarding the construction of the Sri Sri conveyed a positive outlook, stating that there was a sense of goodwill even among Muslims. When asked about the view of the role of govt at the global level, Sri Sri lauded PM Modi and said, "Our Prime Minister's role in the world is very significant." Here's the full interview.