Farmers' Protest: Border sealed in Haryana, security beefed up in Delhi

Delhi Police has intensified monitoring along the borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest scheduled for February 13, as announced by farmers. In Haryana, authorities have closed off its borders with Punjab and implemented internet shutdowns in seven districts of the state to stop spread of fake news. This proactive measure aims to maintain order and security amidst the anticipated demonstrations. The increased vigilance underscores the significance of addressing the concerns of the farming community while ensuring public safety and peace. Such actions reflect the ongoing tensions and negotiations between farmers and government authorities regarding agricultural reforms. As tensions persist, authorities remain vigilant and prepared to manage any potential disruptions, prioritizing the safety and well-being of all citizens involved.