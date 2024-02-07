Days after ED officers failed to find Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his Delhi residence, he was seen walking out of his Ranchi residence on January 30. Soren, who left Ranchi for Delhi on 27th January, reportedly traveled by road to see his father Shibu Soren in the state capital. Soren met ruling alliance MLAs at the CM House to examine the current political scenario in the state. According to the reports in the media, Soren arrived at his official apartment past midnight. The Chief Minister’s wife, Kalpana Soren, was also present at the meeting. All legislators from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand were instructed not to leave the state capital and to join the conference.