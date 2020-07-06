Badminton In Huge Difficulty Due To Struggle In Finding Sponsors: BAI General Secretary

In a breath of fresh air for budding badminton stars and fans, national-level tournaments could soon resume from September amidst the coronavirus pandemic. All badminton action was brought to an abrupt halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Badminton Association of India (BAI) is likely to follow the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) suit and attempt to schedule tournaments on the national and potentially, at the international level. While the likes of Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth could return to action, sponsorship remains a major concern for the BAI.

Also Read: Sports Can Help Win Battle Against COVID-19 Pandemic: PV Sindhu

BAI mulling national badminton tournaments in September

In a chat with The Times of India, general secretary Ajay Singhania revealed the BAI's plans for the restart of badminton in the country if the situation improves. Singhania said that the BAI has been in constant dialogue with the other state associations about a potential national level restart. The BAI general secretary added that while some state associations nodded in approval, others wanted to wait till the situation improves.

Singhania further said that the BAI will review the situation and begin badminton tournaments in September. He added that the Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had given the permission to conduct tournaments from July or August if safety protocols are followed. Singhania added that he was hoping for the best with safety and finances both being one of the major thorns in BAI's attempt to resume badminton.

Also Read: Badminton Star PV Sindhu Turns 25, Fans Flood Social Media With Heartwarming Wishes

BAI chief admits financial uncertainty amidst coronavirus pandemic

BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania revealed his concerns regarding financing amidst the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus lockdown. The Badminton Association of Malaysia have already requested the BWF for financial help to host the Malayasia Open in November. Singhania admitted that finding sponsors in the current climate will be challenging and a few exiting ones have already informed the BAI regarding the same.

The BAI general secretary said that he has been in contact with the Sports Ministry and is hopeful that things will eventually fall into place. Singhania said that the resumption of the sport after months will see a surge in participants due to the lack of funding amidst the lockdown. He admits that it would be difficult to conduct tournaments as they have to follow several guidelines but is anxiously waiting for sporting activity to resume.

Also Read: Lin Dan Retires: Chinese Badminton Legend's Net Worth, Number Of Titles Won, Personal Life

Also Read: Lin Dan Retires: Kidambi Srikanth Recalls Fond Memories Of One Of His 'favourite Players'

(Image Credit: BWF Media Twitter)