Lin Dan Retires: Chinese Badminton Legend's Net Worth, Number Of Titles Won, Personal Life

China's greatest badminton icon Lin Dan announced his retirement from badminton on July 4, bringing an end to his decorated career. Having announced retirement from badminton, Lin Dan will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics which have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to multiple media reports, Lin Dan submitted a formal retirement application a few days ago to the Chinese Badminton Association. Taking into consideration Lin Dan's personal preference and his current situation, the Chinese badminton national team agreed Lin's retirement.

Lin Dan retirement message

The Lin Dan retirement message saw the shuttler thank his family, coaches, teammates and fans who supported him through the highs and lows of his garlanded career. He said that he dedicated everything to this sport he loves. He further wrote that at the age of 37 his physical fitness and pain are no longer allowing him to fight side by side with his teammates. He added that he is looking forward to spending more time with his family, and is also on the lookout for new playgrounds. Lin Dan is married to Xie Xingfang and has one kid.

Lin Dan retirement: Lin Dan net worth

The Lin Dan retirement was made official on China's Weibo and quickly went viral. Here's a look at the Lin Dan net worth. According to networthleaks.com Lin Dan net worth stands at approximately $41 million. Apart from playing badminton, Lin Dan also earns money from sponsors which include some of the biggest brands like Yonex, FedEx and RedBull.

Lin Dan retirement: Titles won by Lin Dan

Coming to Lin Dan's achievements, in 2011 the Chinese legend became the first player to complete the 'Super Grand Slam' of badminton's nine major titles. The titles include the Olympic Games, the World Championships, the Asian Championships, the World Cup, the Thomas Cup, the All England Open, the Sudirman Cup, the Super Series Masters Finals and the Asian Games. He is the first and only player to achieve this feat. Overall, Lin Dan has won an ominous 666 singles matches and has lost only 128.

Lin Dan retirement: Lin Dan age factor plays a part in retirement

Talking about the Lin Dan age factor, the Chinese superstar called time on his career at the age of 37 having won gold medals in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics. He is also a five-time World Badminton champion.

Lin Dan retirement: Lin Dan vs Lee Chong Wei rivalry

The rivalry between Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei has given fans several memorable matches in the past and both shuttlers are considered as the greatest men’s players to have graced the court. The Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan rivalry has seen the duo face each other 40 times in their career with Lin Dan holding a 28-12 record against Lee Chong Wei.

(IMAGE: BWF.COM)